Spectris plc (LON:SXS) Plans GBX 43.20 Dividend

Spectris plc (LON:SXS) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 43.20 ($0.56) per share on Friday, October 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

SXS stock opened at GBX 2,708 ($35.38) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,576.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,559.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28. Spectris has a one year low of GBX 2,058 ($26.89) and a one year high of GBX 3,072 ($40.14). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.23, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

SXS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,940 ($38.42) price objective on shares of Spectris in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Spectris from GBX 2,930 ($38.29) to GBX 2,935 ($38.35) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Spectris in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Spectris in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Spectris from GBX 2,250 ($29.40) to GBX 2,300 ($30.05) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,592.50 ($33.88).

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. It operates through four segments: Materials Analysis, Test and Measurement, In-line Instrumentation, and Industrial Controls. The Materials Analysis segment provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process.

