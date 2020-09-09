STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Upgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on STAA. TheStreet raised shares of STAAR Surgical from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. BTIG Research restated a hold rating on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Friday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Benchmark increased their price objective on STAAR Surgical from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on STAAR Surgical in a report on Monday, June 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. STAAR Surgical presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $55.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:STAA opened at $50.94 on Friday. STAAR Surgical has a 12 month low of $23.20 and a 12 month high of $62.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 318.39 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.78 and a quick ratio of 5.21.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $35.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.60 million. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 8.78%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that STAAR Surgical will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other STAAR Surgical news, VP Jon K. Hayashida sold 41,602 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total transaction of $2,130,854.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,940. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Hans-Martin Blickensdoerfer sold 39,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total value of $1,728,205.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 147,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,485,561.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 216,729.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 240,681 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $14,812,000 after acquiring an additional 240,570 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new position in STAAR Surgical in the first quarter valued at about $6,684,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP acquired a new position in STAAR Surgical in the 1st quarter worth about $5,000,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 68.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 376,976 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $23,200,000 after purchasing an additional 152,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,801,000. Institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable collamer lenses (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

