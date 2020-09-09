Stamos Capital Partners L.P. Boosts Stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Stamos Capital Partners L.P. lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the quarter. Stamos Capital Partners L.P.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DAL. Q Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,206,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 2nd quarter worth $636,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 2nd quarter worth $217,000. Channing Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 2nd quarter worth $1,570,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 101.3% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 38,099 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 19,170 shares in the last quarter. 58.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DAL. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Friday, May 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Delta Air Lines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.44.

DAL stock traded down $0.88 on Wednesday, hitting $31.66. 1,232,526 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,697,628. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.51 and a twelve month high of $62.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 1.32.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The transportation company reported ($4.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.24) by ($0.19). Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 4.02% and a negative net margin of 10.74%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 88.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -9.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total value of $792,500.00. Also, CFO Paul A. Jacobson sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $522,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 453,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,150,862. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,127 shares of company stock valued at $1,723,900 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

