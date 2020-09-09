Stamos Capital Partners L.P. Decreases Stock Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV)

Stamos Capital Partners L.P. cut its stake in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 40.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,000 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 9,564 shares during the period. Stamos Capital Partners L.P.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 16.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,931,851 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,433,231,000 after acquiring an additional 5,959,290 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 69.7% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 5,644,538 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $201,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319,258 shares during the period. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines in the second quarter valued at $179,589,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 8.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,215,078 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $185,710,000 after purchasing an additional 392,679 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,138,691 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $182,989,000 after purchasing an additional 77,258 shares during the period. 72.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LUV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Southwest Airlines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.38.

Shares of NYSE LUV traded down $1.44 on Wednesday, hitting $39.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 557,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,461,414. Southwest Airlines Co has a 12-month low of $22.47 and a 12-month high of $58.83. The company has a market capitalization of $23.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.75 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.74 and a 200-day moving average of $35.03.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The airline reported ($2.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.53) by ($0.14). Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 0.99% and a negative return on equity of 4.11%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $867.19 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co will post -6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

