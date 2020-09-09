Stamos Capital Partners L.P. Has $1.17 Million Position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Stamos Capital Partners L.P. reduced its stake in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 8,657 shares during the quarter. Stamos Capital Partners L.P.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new position in CVS Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in CVS Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in CVS Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CVS Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Balentine LLC bought a new position in CVS Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 75.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVS traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.69. 334,035 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,947,451. CVS Health Corp has a fifty-two week low of $52.04 and a fifty-two week high of $77.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.80. The company has a market capitalization of $78.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.48, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.67.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.71. CVS Health had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The firm had revenue of $65.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that CVS Health Corp will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

CVS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $109.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.13.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

