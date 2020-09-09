Stamos Capital Partners L.P. Has $1.77 Million Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Stamos Capital Partners L.P. cut its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 49.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,000 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 37,411 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up 1.0% of Stamos Capital Partners L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Stamos Capital Partners L.P.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CSCO. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 61.1% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 939 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, reaching $40.19. The stock had a trading volume of 2,081,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,135,840. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.38. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.40 and a 1-year high of $50.30. The company has a market cap of $172.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.84.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 34.75% and a net margin of 22.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $1,890,450.00. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total value of $328,632.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,869 shares of company stock valued at $2,785,806. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.39.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

