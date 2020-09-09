Stamos Capital Partners L.P. Has $541,000 Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Stamos Capital Partners L.P. lessened its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 70.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,200 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 7,713 shares during the quarter. Stamos Capital Partners L.P.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 100.0% in the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. 78.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded up $4.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $192.93. 90,640 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,354,462. The stock has a market cap of $129.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $105.08 and a 12-month high of $197.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $185.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.10.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The railroad operator reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 27.54%. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was down 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.30%.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.00, for a total value of $774,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,730,784. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.08, for a total value of $855,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,477,548.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,900 shares of company stock worth $1,915,490. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on UNP shares. UBS Group upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $181.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Argus lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $178.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Union Pacific has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.25.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

Recommended Story: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.