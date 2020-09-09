Stamos Capital Partners L.P. Lowers Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Stamos Capital Partners L.P. lessened its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 81.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,200 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 5,286 shares during the quarter. Stamos Capital Partners L.P.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Stryker by 64.4% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd raised its stake in Stryker by 10.1% during the first quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd now owns 624 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Stryker by 6.6% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 922 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. raised its stake in Stryker by 1.3% during the second quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 4,581 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mattern Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Stryker by 1.1% during the first quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,365 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

In related news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 25,855 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.80, for a total value of $4,933,134.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 10,351 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.24, for a total value of $1,917,419.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,023,302.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Stryker from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Friday, July 31st. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Stryker from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Stryker from $202.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.25.

Shares of SYK traded up $5.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $205.39. 107,750 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 959,592. The stock has a market cap of $74.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $193.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.01. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $124.54 and a 12 month high of $226.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.53% and a net margin of 11.38%. Research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 27.85%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.