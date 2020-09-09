Stamos Capital Partners L.P. Sells 2,062 Shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Stamos Capital Partners L.P. lessened its holdings in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 67.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,062 shares during the period. Stamos Capital Partners L.P.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 129.8% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 113.2% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 678.6% in the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Treasurer Paul I. Cutler sold 8,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $2,500,020.00. Following the transaction, the treasurer now owns 86,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,749,115. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James L. Robo sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.02, for a total value of $4,960,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 73,331 shares of company stock worth $19,743,120. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NEE traded up $4.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $282.50. 56,334 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,306,600. The company has a market cap of $135.79 billion, a PE ratio of 38.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.20. NextEra Energy Inc has a one year low of $174.80 and a one year high of $291.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $280.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $252.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.61.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.11. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 18.71%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.35 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be given a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.91%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NEE shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Argus lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Vertical Research raised NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, September 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.44.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

