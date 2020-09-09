Stamos Capital Partners L.P. Sells 2,923 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Stamos Capital Partners L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 80.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 700 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,923 shares during the quarter. Stamos Capital Partners L.P.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,955,941 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,491,896,000 after buying an additional 1,929,802 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,824,726 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,771,494,000 after buying an additional 1,242,140 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,503,764 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,684,029,000 after buying an additional 165,895 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,621,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,210,756,000 after buying an additional 376,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,845,351 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,374,142,000 after buying an additional 92,885 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TMO traded up $13.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $418.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,248,494. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.18 billion, a PE ratio of 45.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $416.17 and a 200 day moving average of $352.23. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $250.21 and a one year high of $441.96.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $1.22. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.91 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 14.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.04 EPS. Research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 15.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.13%.

TMO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $352.00 to $436.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. BTIG Research upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $372.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $468.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $365.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $405.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $438.33.

In other news, VP Syed A. Jafry sold 20,513 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.94, for a total transaction of $8,511,664.22. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,061,055.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 3,218 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.38, for a total value of $1,294,858.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,803 shares in the company, valued at $8,773,091.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 173,868 shares of company stock worth $71,253,379 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

