Stamos Capital Partners L.P. Sells 5,969 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Stamos Capital Partners L.P. lessened its stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 59.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,100 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,969 shares during the period. Stamos Capital Partners L.P.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 140.0% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 132 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Solstein Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 222 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 263 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UNH shares. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $343.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $339.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $339.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.52.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 59,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.04, for a total value of $18,119,044.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 909,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,117,475.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.50, for a total value of $3,035,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 159,215 shares in the company, valued at $48,321,752.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 128,522 shares of company stock worth $39,886,448 in the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $4.94 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $312.19. The company had a trading volume of 108,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,580,497. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $296.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $311.46 and a 200 day moving average of $287.99. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 52-week low of $187.72 and a 52-week high of $324.57.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.28 by $1.84. The company had revenue of $62.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.54 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 6.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.60 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 14th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 11th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 33.09%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

