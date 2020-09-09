Stamos Capital Partners L.P. Sells 7,992 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Stamos Capital Partners L.P. cut its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,000 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 7,992 shares during the quarter. FedEx accounts for approximately 1.0% of Stamos Capital Partners L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Stamos Capital Partners L.P.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,945,173 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $693,412,000 after buying an additional 711,755 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,335,834 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $403,607,000 after buying an additional 62,064 shares during the period. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 2,565,436 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $311,084,000 after buying an additional 135,696 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,139,149 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $299,953,000 after buying an additional 393,747 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 212.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,116,047 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $256,592,000 after buying an additional 1,438,225 shares during the period. 71.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

Shares of FedEx stock traded up $4.39 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $225.44. 228,175 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,820,684. The company has a market capitalization of $59.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.53. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $88.69 and a 52-week high of $231.58.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 30th. The shipping service provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $1.11. The firm had revenue of $17.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.54 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 1.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 27.37%.

In related news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 21,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.53, for a total value of $3,383,744.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,714,875.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Henry J. Maier sold 8,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.48, for a total transaction of $1,456,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,226,942.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,058 shares of company stock valued at $7,149,678. Company insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FDX shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on FedEx from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Cowen raised their target price on FedEx from $156.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets raised their target price on FedEx from $104.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on FedEx from $179.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on FedEx from $170.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. FedEx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.69.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

Featured Article: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.