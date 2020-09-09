Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) Raised to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

STRO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Sutro Biopharma from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, May 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Sutro Biopharma from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley lowered shares of Sutro Biopharma to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a report on Thursday, July 16th. They set an overweight rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.50.

Shares of STRO stock opened at $12.75 on Friday. Sutro Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $13.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 7.29 and a current ratio of 7.29. The company has a market cap of $449.92 million, a PE ratio of -11.59 and a beta of 0.60.

In related news, Director John Gordon Freund sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.72, for a total value of $4,360,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 501,950 shares of company stock worth $4,376,673. 14.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 28.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 50,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 11,294 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 113.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 25,639 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,656,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 15.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 3,247 shares during the period. Finally, BVF Inc. IL raised its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 398.1% during the second quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,368,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,379,000 after buying an additional 1,892,910 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.96% of the company’s stock.

Sutro Biopharma Company Profile

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers.

