SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

BidaskClub cut shares of SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on SVMK. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SVMK from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. SunTrust Banks restated a buy rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of SVMK in a research note on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine downgraded SVMK from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded SVMK from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on SVMK from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.89.

Shares of SVMK opened at $21.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.90 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. SVMK has a one year low of $9.35 and a one year high of $26.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.46 and a 200 day moving average of $19.44.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.17). SVMK had a negative return on equity of 27.64% and a negative net margin of 24.73%. The business had revenue of $90.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that SVMK will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Rebecca Cantieri sold 6,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.43, for a total value of $149,540.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Dharti Patel sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 517,417 shares of company stock worth $12,129,598 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SVMK. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of SVMK by 142.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in SVMK during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in SVMK during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in SVMK in the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SVMK in the 1st quarter worth approximately $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

SVMK Inc provides survey software products and purpose-built solutions that enable organizations to engage with their customers, employees, and the markets they serve in the United States and internationally. Its cloud-based SaaS platform helps individuals and organizations to design and distribute surveys that generate an average of approximately 20 million answered questions daily across approximately 190 countries and territories.

