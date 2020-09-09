Swarm (SWM) Trading Down 48.1% Over Last Week

Swarm (CURRENCY:SWM) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 9th. In the last seven days, Swarm has traded 48.1% lower against the US dollar. Swarm has a market capitalization of $2.88 million and approximately $35,228.00 worth of Swarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swarm token can now be purchased for $0.0369 or 0.00000359 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Bancor Network, HitBTC and YoBit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009762 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002348 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.43 or 0.00120982 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00045238 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.05 or 0.00234031 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $172.14 or 0.01675018 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000333 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000768 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.53 or 0.00170593 BTC.

Swarm Profile

Swarm was first traded on September 7th, 2017. Swarm’s total supply is 99,535,052 tokens and its circulating supply is 78,189,670 tokens. The official message board for Swarm is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=2159615.0 . The Reddit community for Swarm is /r/swarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Swarm is www.swarm.fund . Swarm’s official Twitter account is @TheSwarmFund and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Swarm

Swarm can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, IDEX, HitBTC and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swarm should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swarm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

