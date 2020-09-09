T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) Stock Holdings Decreased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,566,180 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 484,891 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 8.18% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $2,292,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TROW. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 423.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 204 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 398 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 337 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 68.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TROW stock traded up $2.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $130.01. 26,762 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 789,410. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a 1-year low of $82.51 and a 1-year high of $142.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $136.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.13.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.25. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 35.05% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is presently 44.61%.

A number of research firms recently commented on TROW. BidaskClub downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $109.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $147.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $72.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.17.

In related news, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $1,432,725.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,954,961.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP David Oestreicher sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.20, for a total transaction of $696,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 94,295 shares in the company, valued at $13,125,864. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 119,000 shares of company stock worth $16,048,400 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

