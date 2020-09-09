TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) Downgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TTWO. Cowen raised their price target on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. BofA Securities cut TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $155.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $141.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $161.54.

Shares of TTWO opened at $156.22 on Friday. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE has a one year low of $100.00 and a one year high of $180.61. The company has a market cap of $18.49 billion, a PE ratio of 40.06, a P/E/G ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $167.25 and a 200-day moving average of $137.65.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.45). TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $996.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 125.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.58, for a total transaction of $6,075,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Sheresky sold 216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $37,424.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,538,539.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 135,858 shares of company stock valued at $20,736,546 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TTWO. Melvin Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 207.5% in the 1st quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 3,382,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282,830 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 88.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,564,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,431,000 after buying an additional 1,670,546 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 297.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,454,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,556 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 468.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,010,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,095,000 after acquiring an additional 832,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 272.3% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 950,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,729,000 after acquiring an additional 695,527 shares during the last quarter. 93.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

