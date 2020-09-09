TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) Raised to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on AMTD. Wolfe Research upgraded TD Ameritrade from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on TD Ameritrade from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on TD Ameritrade from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TD Ameritrade from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on TD Ameritrade from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.85.

Shares of AMTD opened at $37.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.45. TD Ameritrade has a one year low of $27.70 and a one year high of $53.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $21.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.17.

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. TD Ameritrade had a return on equity of 22.51% and a net margin of 32.88%. Analysts predict that TD Ameritrade will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. TD Ameritrade’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.02%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in TD Ameritrade by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 52,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in TD Ameritrade by 3.7% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of TD Ameritrade by 248.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 9,956 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of TD Ameritrade in the first quarter valued at $599,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of TD Ameritrade by 49.8% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 132,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,587,000 after acquiring an additional 43,981 shares in the last quarter. 43.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TD Ameritrade Company Profile

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors and traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. It offers trade execution, clearing, and margin lending services; futures and foreign exchange trade execution services; and trustee, custodial, and other trust-related services to retirement plans and other custodial accounts, as well as provides cash sweep and deposit account products through third-party relationships.

