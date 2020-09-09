Templeton Global Growth Fund Ltd Plans Final Dividend of $0.04 (ASX:TGG)

Templeton Global Growth Fund Ltd (ASX:TGG) declared a final dividend on Monday, August 31st, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share on Friday, September 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is A$1.10 and its 200-day moving average is A$1.19.

Get Templeton Global Growth Fund alerts:

Templeton Global Growth Fund Company Profile

Templeton Global Growth Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Franklin Templeton Investments Australia Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

Further Reading: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Templeton Global Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Templeton Global Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.