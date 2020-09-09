Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Trading 7.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Theta Fuel (CURRENCY:TFUEL) traded up 9.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. Theta Fuel has a market capitalization of $34.70 million and approximately $6.13 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0090 or 0.00000087 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io and Upbit. Over the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded down 7.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00006713 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00024775 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000570 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003344 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0982 or 0.00000950 BTC.

Effect.AI (EFX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002643 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Theta Fuel

Theta Fuel uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2018. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,838,301,572 coins. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org . The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e . Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

Theta Fuel can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

