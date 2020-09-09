THETA Market Capitalization Hits $414.70 Million (THETA)

THETA (CURRENCY:THETA) traded 18.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 9th. In the last week, THETA has traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar. THETA has a market capitalization of $414.70 million and approximately $48.68 million worth of THETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One THETA token can now be bought for approximately $0.48 or 0.00004613 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, WazirX, DDEX and Binance.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About THETA

THETA (THETA) is a token. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2017. THETA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 870,502,690 tokens. THETA’s official website is www.thetatoken.org . THETA’s official Twitter account is @ThetaToken . The Reddit community for THETA is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

THETA Token Trading

THETA can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bithumb, Upbit, OKEx, Huobi, Coinbit, Gate.io, DDEX, WazirX, Fatbtc, Hotbit and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade THETA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy THETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

