Thomson Reuters Corp (TSE:TRI) Director Sells C$1,747,755.61 in Stock

Thomson Reuters Corp (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) Director Brian S. Peccarelli sold 17,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$98.50, for a total value of C$1,747,755.61. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,954.95.

Brian S. Peccarelli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 2nd, Brian S. Peccarelli sold 7,132 shares of Thomson Reuters stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$103.34, for a total value of C$737,040.85.

TRI opened at C$99.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $47.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.19. Thomson Reuters Corp has a 1 year low of C$75.91 and a 1 year high of C$109.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$98.00 and a 200 day moving average price of C$95.49.

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.54 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.98 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters Corp will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is 46.31%.

Separately, TD Securities raised Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$100.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and information-based tools to professionals worldwide. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics.

