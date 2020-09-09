TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. Has $63.04 Million Position in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 38.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 261,072 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 163,982 shares during the period. Air Products & Chemicals comprises approximately 1.1% of TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Air Products & Chemicals worth $63,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 41,672 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,318,000 after buying an additional 2,277 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 1.1% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 14,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,893,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 9.7% during the first quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 1,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 4.7% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 145,426 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,028,000 after purchasing an additional 6,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 5,812.5% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 105,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,090,000 after purchasing an additional 103,870 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE APD traded up $8.44 on Wednesday, reaching $302.96. The company had a trading volume of 42,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 736,473. The company’s fifty day moving average is $289.81 and its 200-day moving average is $244.79. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.43 and a 1-year high of $310.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.48.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.03. Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 21.58%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.17 earnings per share. Air Products & Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.29%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on APD shares. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Air Products & Chemicals from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Air Products & Chemicals from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Air Products & Chemicals from $254.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $245.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $282.69.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

