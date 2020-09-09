TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. Purchases New Shares in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,001,592 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $216,043,000. Alibaba Group comprises 3.8% of TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $259,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 7.0% in the second quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 1,226 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 6,685 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 409,824 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $88,399,000 after acquiring an additional 7,224 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,745 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. 46.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BABA traded up $2.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $273.00. 508,075 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,454,933. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $264.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $223.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $761.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.17, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 12-month low of $161.68 and a 12-month high of $299.00.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 20th. The specialty retailer reported $14.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $13.28. The firm had revenue of $153.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.30 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 31.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $12.55 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

BABA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Nomura Instinet raised their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $240.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $309.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Sunday, August 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.99.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

