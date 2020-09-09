TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) Downgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on TA. TheStreet upgraded shares of TravelCenters of America from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TravelCenters of America from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on TravelCenters of America in a research report on Monday, August 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut TravelCenters of America from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, CIBC lowered TravelCenters of America to a neutral rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.10.

TravelCenters of America stock opened at $20.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $300.77 million, a P/E ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.09. TravelCenters of America has a fifty-two week low of $5.51 and a fifty-two week high of $23.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.72.

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $986.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $913.02 million. TravelCenters of America had a negative return on equity of 2.79% and a net margin of 0.53%. As a group, analysts forecast that TravelCenters of America will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of TravelCenters of America by 3,833.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,360 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in TravelCenters of America by 37.4% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,501 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 3,132 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in TravelCenters of America in the second quarter valued at about $200,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TravelCenters of America during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TravelCenters of America by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 62,057 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 9,231 shares in the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TravelCenters of America

TravelCenters of America LLC operates travel centers and standalone restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its travel centers offer a range of products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, as well as nonfuel products and services, such as parking, truck repair and maintenance services, full service restaurants, quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

