Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Trinseo S.A. is a global materials company and manufacturer of plastics, latex and rubber. The Company’s technology is used by customers in industries such as home appliances, automotive, building & construction, carpet, consumer electronics, consumer goods, electrical & lighting, medical, packaging, paper & paperboard, rubber goods and tires. Its major products include styrene-butadiene latex, styrene-acrylate latex, solution styrene-butadiene rubber, lithium polybutadiene rubber, emulsion styrene-butadiene rubber, nickel polybutadiene rubber, polystyrene, expandable polystyrene, acrylonitrile-butadiene-styrene, styrene-acrylonitrile, ignition resistant polystyrene, polycarbonate resins, compounds and blends, and polypropylene compounds. Trinseo S.A. is based in Berwyn, Pennsylvania. “

Get Trinseo alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating on shares of Trinseo in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Trinseo from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Trinseo from $34.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Trinseo from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Trinseo from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.00.

NYSE:TSE opened at $25.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.87. Trinseo has a 12 month low of $14.16 and a 12 month high of $50.14.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported ($2.95) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.54) by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $569.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.45 million. Trinseo had a negative return on equity of 10.14% and a negative net margin of 4.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Trinseo will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total transaction of $136,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Trinseo by 14.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,429,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,890,000 after purchasing an additional 184,599 shares in the last quarter. Towle & Co. raised its position in Trinseo by 15.3% in the second quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 1,007,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,318,000 after acquiring an additional 133,611 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Trinseo by 22.9% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 977,912 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,710,000 after acquiring an additional 182,467 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Trinseo by 1.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 556,314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,074,000 after acquiring an additional 9,831 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Trinseo by 55.1% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 518,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,394,000 after acquiring an additional 184,370 shares during the period. 98.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Trinseo

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in Europe, the United States, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

See Also: Death Cross

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Trinseo (TSE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Trinseo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinseo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.