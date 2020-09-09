Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Posted by on Sep 9th, 2020

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Twist Bioscience from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Twist Bioscience in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.00.

TWST opened at $62.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -15.05 and a beta of 0.43. Twist Bioscience has a twelve month low of $18.52 and a twelve month high of $71.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.71. The company has a quick ratio of 10.56, a current ratio of 10.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $21.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.67 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 57.24% and a negative net margin of 199.98%. Twist Bioscience’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Twist Bioscience will post -3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Twist Bioscience news, insider Mark Daniels sold 20,994 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.07, for a total transaction of $1,429,061.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,085,645.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.33, for a total transaction of $889,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 703,055 shares in the company, valued at $41,712,253.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 132,081 shares of company stock worth $7,161,806. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Twist Bioscience by 4.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,703,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,659,000 after purchasing an additional 118,008 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Twist Bioscience by 26.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,426,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,201,000 after buying an additional 508,412 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Twist Bioscience by 10.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,658,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,122,000 after buying an additional 155,845 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience during the first quarter valued at about $40,616,000. Finally, Casdin Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 233.3% in the 1st quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,580,000 after acquiring an additional 700,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

Featured Story: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Twist Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twist Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit