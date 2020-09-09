Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Twist Bioscience from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Twist Bioscience in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.00.

Get Twist Bioscience alerts:

TWST opened at $62.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -15.05 and a beta of 0.43. Twist Bioscience has a twelve month low of $18.52 and a twelve month high of $71.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.71. The company has a quick ratio of 10.56, a current ratio of 10.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $21.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.67 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 57.24% and a negative net margin of 199.98%. Twist Bioscience’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Twist Bioscience will post -3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Twist Bioscience news, insider Mark Daniels sold 20,994 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.07, for a total transaction of $1,429,061.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,085,645.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.33, for a total transaction of $889,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 703,055 shares in the company, valued at $41,712,253.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 132,081 shares of company stock worth $7,161,806. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Twist Bioscience by 4.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,703,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,659,000 after purchasing an additional 118,008 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Twist Bioscience by 26.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,426,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,201,000 after buying an additional 508,412 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Twist Bioscience by 10.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,658,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,122,000 after buying an additional 155,845 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience during the first quarter valued at about $40,616,000. Finally, Casdin Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 233.3% in the 1st quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,580,000 after acquiring an additional 700,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

Featured Story: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Twist Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twist Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.