U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Upgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on USB. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Monday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, June 11th. They set a buy rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.31.

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $36.72 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $28.36 and a 1 year high of $61.11. The firm has a market cap of $57.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.12.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 19.70%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of USB. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 8.4% in the first quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 30,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 94,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the period. CLS Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 170.8% in the 2nd quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 39,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after buying an additional 24,755 shares during the period. Chemung Canal Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 6,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 41,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after buying an additional 15,728 shares during the period. 73.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

