Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

ULTA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $257.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $268.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Cfra increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $253.37.

Ulta Beauty stock opened at $233.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.70, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.49. Ulta Beauty has a 52-week low of $124.05 and a 52-week high of $304.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $215.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $215.03.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 18.00%. Ulta Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sally E. Blount purchased 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $193.00 per share, for a total transaction of $48,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,239 shares in the company, valued at $239,127. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lorna Nagler sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.94, for a total transaction of $722,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 60.4% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 178 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 224 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 287.3% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 1,007.0% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 2,316 shares during the last quarter. 85.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

