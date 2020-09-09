Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.
ULTA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $257.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $268.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Cfra increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $253.37.
Ulta Beauty stock opened at $233.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.70, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.49. Ulta Beauty has a 52-week low of $124.05 and a 52-week high of $304.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $215.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $215.03.
In other news, Director Sally E. Blount purchased 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $193.00 per share, for a total transaction of $48,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,239 shares in the company, valued at $239,127. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lorna Nagler sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.94, for a total transaction of $722,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 60.4% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 178 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 224 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 287.3% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 1,007.0% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 2,316 shares during the last quarter. 85.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Ulta Beauty
Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.
