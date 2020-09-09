United Bankshares, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 (NASDAQ:UBSI)

United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th.

United Bankshares has increased its dividend by 3.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. United Bankshares has a payout ratio of 73.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect United Bankshares to earn $1.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 71.1%.

Shares of UBSI opened at $25.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.29 and a 200-day moving average of $26.91. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 1.34. United Bankshares has a one year low of $19.67 and a one year high of $40.70.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 6.23% and a net margin of 23.18%. The company had revenue of $258.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.93 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Analysts expect that United Bankshares will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UBSI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of United Bankshares from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of United Bankshares in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of United Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.70.

United Bankshares Company Profile

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

