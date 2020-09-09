United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) Rating Increased to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on UAL. Raymond James reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of United Continental in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded United Continental from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Citigroup increased their price target on United Continental from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded United Continental from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on United Continental in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. They set a buy rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $55.13.

Shares of United Continental stock opened at $37.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.55. United Continental has a 1-year low of $17.80 and a 1-year high of $95.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.30. The company has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 1.53.

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The transportation company reported ($9.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($9.13) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. United Continental had a negative net margin of 5.25% and a negative return on equity of 15.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that United Continental will post -24.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other United Continental news, Director Edward Shapiro sold 157,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $5,245,334.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UAL. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of United Continental by 176.6% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 780 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in United Continental by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 13,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 4,402 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in United Continental during the 1st quarter worth $593,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in United Continental during the first quarter valued at about $262,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of United Continental by 390.3% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 127,446 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,021,000 after purchasing an additional 101,455 shares during the last quarter. 60.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Continental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft.

