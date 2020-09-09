United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $27.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “United Fire Group, Inc. is engaged in the business of writing property, casualty, and life insurances. The Company’s products include commercial insurance, personal insurance, life insurance and surety bonds. It also underwrites and brokers a limited amount of excess and surplus lines insurance. United Fire Group, Inc. is headquartered in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. “

Separately, BidaskClub cut United Fire Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.33.

NASDAQ:UFCS opened at $23.41 on Friday. United Fire Group has a one year low of $22.08 and a one year high of $48.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.09. The stock has a market cap of $598.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.36.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.01. United Fire Group had a negative return on equity of 4.64% and a negative net margin of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $297.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United Fire Group will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. United Fire Group’s payout ratio is currently -122.22%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UFCS. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in United Fire Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in United Fire Group by 7.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 695,316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $22,674,000 after buying an additional 45,263 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in United Fire Group by 526.1% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 47,887 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after buying an additional 40,239 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in United Fire Group by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,341,420 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $64,881,000 after buying an additional 37,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in United Fire Group by 7.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 326,769 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,655,000 after buying an additional 22,087 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.67% of the company’s stock.

About United Fire Group

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products. Its commercial policies include fire and allied lines, other liability, automobile, workers' compensation, and surety coverage; and personal lines comprise automobile, and fire and allied lines coverage, including homeowners.

