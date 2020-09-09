United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Purchased by Westover Capital Advisors LLC

Westover Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 107.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,919 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,581 shares during the period. United Parcel Service makes up about 1.8% of Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 104.8% during the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 342 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. 55.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 9,825 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.15, for a total transaction of $1,563,648.75. Also, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 7,766 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.77, for a total value of $1,217,475.82. Insiders have sold a total of 80,291 shares of company stock worth $12,848,237 in the last three months. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.45.

NYSE UPS traded up $4.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $160.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 240,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,297,051. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $149.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.56. The firm has a market cap of $138.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.99. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.00 and a 52 week high of $166.20.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $1.06. The company had revenue of $20.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.42 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 156.85% and a net margin of 5.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 21st. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 53.65%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

