Unity Bancorp, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (NASDAQ:UNTY)

Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 25th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th.

Unity Bancorp has raised its dividend by 72.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Unity Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 16.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Unity Bancorp to earn $2.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.8%.

Shares of NASDAQ UNTY opened at $12.94 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.00. The company has a market cap of $140.21 million, a PE ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.28. Unity Bancorp has a 52-week low of $8.76 and a 52-week high of $24.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $18.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.60 million. Unity Bancorp had a net margin of 25.79% and a return on equity of 13.99%. On average, analysts forecast that Unity Bancorp will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unity Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Unity Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

Unity Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Unity Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. The company offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and regular savings accounts.

