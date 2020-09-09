Uquid Coin (UQC) Price Reaches $3.07 on Major Exchanges

Uquid Coin (CURRENCY:UQC) traded up 9.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. One Uquid Coin token can currently be purchased for approximately $3.07 or 0.00029696 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, IDEX, IDAX and TOPBTC. Uquid Coin has a market capitalization of $30.67 million and approximately $10.03 million worth of Uquid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Uquid Coin has traded down 8.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001473 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00045647 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 24.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00006782 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $533.83 or 0.05168684 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004613 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002546 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00036473 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00052213 BTC.

Uquid Coin Token Profile

Uquid Coin (UQC) is a token. Its launch date was September 8th, 2017. Uquid Coin’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Uquid Coin’s official Twitter account is @UquidC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Uquid Coin is medium.com/@uquidcoin . Uquid Coin’s official website is uquidcoin.com

Buying and Selling Uquid Coin

Uquid Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, OOOBTC, IDAX, TOPBTC, Exrates, Livecoin and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uquid Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uquid Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Uquid Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

