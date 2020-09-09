USDJ Tops One Day Trading Volume of $12.33 Million (USDJ)

USDJ (CURRENCY:USDJ) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. One USDJ token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.11 or 0.00010721 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, USDJ has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar. USDJ has a total market cap of $13.51 million and $12.33 million worth of USDJ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009697 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002347 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00121277 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00045326 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.18 or 0.00234070 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.18 or 0.01667046 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000335 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000773 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.76 or 0.00171983 BTC.

USDJ Profile

USDJ’s total supply is 12,203,035 tokens. USDJ’s official website is just.network

Buying and Selling USDJ

USDJ can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDJ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDJ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDJ using one of the exchanges listed above.

