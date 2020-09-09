Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) Upgraded to “Hold” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, TheStreet cut Utah Medical Products from a b rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th.

Get Utah Medical Products alerts:

Shares of UTMD stock opened at $81.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $304.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 0.33. Utah Medical Products has a one year low of $75.33 and a one year high of $112.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.00.

Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Utah Medical Products had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 28.44%. The firm had revenue of $8.79 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Utah Medical Products by 3.4% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,293 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Utah Medical Products by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,357 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Utah Medical Products by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Utah Medical Products by 2.4% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 12,900 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,213,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Utah Medical Products by 47.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,044 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.98% of the company’s stock.

Utah Medical Products Company Profile

Utah Medical Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes medical devices for the healthcare industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers fetal monitoring accessories, vacuum-assisted delivery systems, and other labor and delivery tools; DISPOSA-HOOD, an infant respiratory hood; and DELTRAN PLUS, a blood pressure monitoring system.

Further Reading: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Utah Medical Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Utah Medical Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.