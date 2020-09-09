Utrust (UTK) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $4.68 Million

Utrust (CURRENCY:UTK) traded up 22.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. During the last week, Utrust has traded down 22.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Utrust token can currently be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00001394 BTC on major exchanges. Utrust has a market capitalization of $64.45 million and $4.68 million worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001473 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00045790 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00006486 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $529.25 or 0.05149956 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00004590 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002525 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00036326 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00052290 BTC.

About Utrust

UTK is a token. Its genesis date was December 28th, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 450,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Utrust is medium.com/utrust . Utrust’s official Twitter account is @UTRUST_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . Utrust’s official website is utrust.com . The Reddit community for Utrust is /r/UTRUST_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Utrust

Utrust can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Utrust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Utrust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Utrust using one of the exchanges listed above.

