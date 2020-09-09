Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$3.55 Per Share

Analysts expect Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) to report ($3.55) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Vail Resorts’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($2.86) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($4.27). Vail Resorts reported earnings per share of ($2.22) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 59.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, September 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Vail Resorts will report full year earnings of $2.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $3.17. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.54 to $6.91. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Vail Resorts.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $185.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Friday, August 28th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, May 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.82.

Shares of MTN stock traded up $0.55 on Friday, reaching $218.05. 17,267 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 358,954. The stock has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.68 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $207.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.23. Vail Resorts has a 1-year low of $125.00 and a 1-year high of $255.37.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 3.0% in the first quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 3,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 11 mountain resorts, including Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, and Beaver Creek resorts in Colorado; Park City resort in Utah; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Stowe Mountain resort in Vermont; and Perisher in Australia, as well as 3 urban ski areas, such as Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, Afton Alps in Minnesota, and Mount Brighton in Michigan.

