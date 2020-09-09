ValuEngine Downgrades Hunt Companies Finance Trust (NYSE:HCFT) to Strong Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hunt Companies Finance Trust (NYSE:HCFT) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.
A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on HCFT. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Hunt Companies Finance Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hunt Companies Finance Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th.
NYSE HCFT opened at $2.42 on Friday. Hunt Companies Finance Trust has a 1 year low of $0.86 and a 1 year high of $3.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 4.27. The firm has a market cap of $59.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.31.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hunt Companies Finance Trust by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 244,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 63,698 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hunt Companies Finance Trust in the first quarter valued at about $426,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hunt Companies Finance Trust by 17.6% in the first quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 215,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 32,230 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hunt Companies Finance Trust by 177.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 50,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 32,552 shares during the period. 36.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Hunt Companies Finance Trust Company Profile
Hunt Companies Finance Trust, Inc, a real estate specialty finance company, focuses on investing in portfolio mortgage-backed securities (MBS), mortgages, and other real estate related assets. It invests in agency and non-agency residential MBS, multi-family MBS, mortgage-servicing rights, and other mortgage-related investments.
See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for Hunt Companies Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hunt Companies Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.