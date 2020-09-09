ValuEngine Downgrades Hunt Companies Finance Trust (NYSE:HCFT) to Strong Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hunt Companies Finance Trust (NYSE:HCFT) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on HCFT. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Hunt Companies Finance Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hunt Companies Finance Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th.

NYSE HCFT opened at $2.42 on Friday. Hunt Companies Finance Trust has a 1 year low of $0.86 and a 1 year high of $3.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 4.27. The firm has a market cap of $59.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.31.

Hunt Companies Finance Trust (NYSE:HCFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Hunt Companies Finance Trust had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 7.23%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hunt Companies Finance Trust will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hunt Companies Finance Trust by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 244,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 63,698 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hunt Companies Finance Trust in the first quarter valued at about $426,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hunt Companies Finance Trust by 17.6% in the first quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 215,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 32,230 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hunt Companies Finance Trust by 177.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 50,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 32,552 shares during the period. 36.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hunt Companies Finance Trust Company Profile

Hunt Companies Finance Trust, Inc, a real estate specialty finance company, focuses on investing in portfolio mortgage-backed securities (MBS), mortgages, and other real estate related assets. It invests in agency and non-agency residential MBS, multi-family MBS, mortgage-servicing rights, and other mortgage-related investments.

