ValuEngine Downgrades Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) to Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

LL has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Lumber Liquidators from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Lumber Liquidators from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Lumber Liquidators from $11.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Lumber Liquidators from $11.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Lumber Liquidators from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lumber Liquidators has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.29.

LL opened at $20.58 on Friday. Lumber Liquidators has a 1 year low of $3.77 and a 1 year high of $29.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.54. The firm has a market cap of $592.35 million, a PE ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $230.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.63 million. Lumber Liquidators had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 3.12%. Lumber Liquidators’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lumber Liquidators will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Lumber Liquidators by 274.3% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,271 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 3,130 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Lumber Liquidators by 201.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,102 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 4,075 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Lumber Liquidators by 22.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,046 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lumber Liquidators in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Lumber Liquidators by 108.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 129,555 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lumber Liquidators Company Profile

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminates, resilient vinyl flooring, waterproof vinyl plank, and porcelain tile; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlay, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood brand.

