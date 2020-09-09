ValuEngine Lowers Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) to Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on CIEN. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Ciena from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Evercore ISI restated a buy rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Ciena from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Ciena from $67.00 to $54.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Ciena from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Ciena presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $54.24.

NYSE:CIEN opened at $42.08 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.21 and a 200-day moving average of $49.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Ciena has a twelve month low of $30.58 and a twelve month high of $61.51.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $976.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $974.49 million. Ciena had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 18.39%. Ciena’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Ciena will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ciena news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.62, for a total transaction of $54,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.12, for a total transaction of $130,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 174,350 shares of company stock worth $9,814,270. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ciena by 294.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,182,550 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $334,847,000 after acquiring an additional 4,615,896 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Ciena by 361.3% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,621,278 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,543,000 after buying an additional 1,269,824 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Ciena by 45.0% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 3,423,768 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $185,431,000 after buying an additional 1,061,808 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Ciena by 32.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,255,893 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $169,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038,125 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ciena by 60.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,842,311 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $73,342,000 after acquiring an additional 692,647 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

