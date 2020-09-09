ValuEngine Lowers NF Energy Saving (NASDAQ:BIMI) to Hold

ValuEngine lowered shares of NF Energy Saving (NASDAQ:BIMI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

NASDAQ BIMI opened at $1.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.56. NF Energy Saving has a fifty-two week low of $1.03 and a fifty-two week high of $12.00.

NF Energy Saving (NASDAQ:BIMI) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 29th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.43 million during the quarter.

NF Energy Saving Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of energy-saving and intelligent flow control equipment in the People's Republic of China. The company manufactures large diameter energy efficient intelligent flow control systems for thermal and nuclear power generation plants, and national and regional water supply projects, as well as for municipal water, gas, and heat supply pipeline networks.

