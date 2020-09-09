ValuEngine Upgrades Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) to Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kingstone Companies from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. TheStreet downgraded Kingstone Companies from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, May 8th.

KINS opened at $5.69 on Friday. Kingstone Companies has a 12 month low of $3.87 and a 12 month high of $9.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.90 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.30.

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23. The company had revenue of $30.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.45 million. Kingstone Companies had a positive return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kingstone Companies will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. Kingstone Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently -17.98%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KINS. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Kingstone Companies by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,587 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,592 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Kingstone Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in Kingstone Companies by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 23,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 4,644 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in Kingstone Companies by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 31,791 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 3,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Kingstone Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.40% of the company’s stock.

About Kingstone Companies

Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products to small businesses and individuals in New York. The company offers personal lines insurance products, including homeowners and dwelling fire multi-peril, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies.

