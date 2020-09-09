Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Position Lessened by Visionary Wealth Advisors

Visionary Wealth Advisors trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 358 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 31.0% in the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $56,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $7.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $229.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,276,487. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $224.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.28. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $133.57 and a fifty-two week high of $246.08.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

