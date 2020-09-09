VEEM Ltd (VEE) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 11th

VEEM Ltd (ASX:VEE) announced a final dividend on Tuesday, September 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.002 per share on Friday, September 25th. This represents a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 11th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of A$0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.76.

VEEM Company Profile

VEEM Ltd manufactures and sells propulsion and stabilization systems. It offers propellers, centrifugally cast hollow bars, and gyrostabilizers; and manufactures bespoke manufactured products and services to the marine, defense, and mining industries. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Canning Vale, Australia.

