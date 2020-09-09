Verition Fund Management LLC Acquires New Position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 51,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,888,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 317.4% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 106,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,790,000 after buying an additional 80,618 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 668.4% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,798,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,326,000 after buying an additional 1,564,100 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,948,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,281,000 after buying an additional 607,012 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,653,000. 77.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LNC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Lincoln National in a report on Thursday, August 6th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

LNC remained flat at $$35.82 during midday trading on Wednesday. 96,295 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,346,295. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 35.90 and a beta of 2.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.90. Lincoln National Co. has a one year low of $16.11 and a one year high of $62.95.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 1.21%. Equities analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.39%.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

