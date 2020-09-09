Verition Fund Management LLC Acquires New Shares in National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 165,066 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,022,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOV. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in National-Oilwell Varco in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in National-Oilwell Varco by 281.0% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,462 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 3,291 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in National-Oilwell Varco by 202.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 4,890 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 3,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in National-Oilwell Varco by 205.9% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 6,900 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 4,644 shares in the last quarter. 94.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NOV traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.60. 249,478 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,729,669. National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.00 and a 52-week high of $25.81. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.20 and its 200-day moving average is $12.67.

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. National-Oilwell Varco had a negative net margin of 35.56% and a negative return on equity of 2.32%. National-Oilwell Varco’s revenue was down 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NOV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen increased their price target on National-Oilwell Varco from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on National-Oilwell Varco from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of National-Oilwell Varco from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Griffin Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of National-Oilwell Varco in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of National-Oilwell Varco from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.02.

National-Oilwell Varco Profile

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates in three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The Wellbore Technologies segment offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

