Verition Fund Management LLC Buys 10,613 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL)

Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 75.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,613 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $1,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XEL. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy during the first quarter worth $911,217,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Xcel Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $170,375,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 337.2% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,991,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $180,406,000 after buying an additional 2,307,451 shares in the last quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 1,553.1% during the 2nd quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 807,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,494,000 after buying an additional 759,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 187.7% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,040,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,731,000 after buying an additional 678,675 shares in the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:XEL traded up $2.23 on Wednesday, hitting $71.34. 36,274 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,381,626. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.88. Xcel Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $46.58 and a 52 week high of $73.00.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%.

In related news, CEO Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 99,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.31, for a total value of $7,116,595.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 361,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,795,180.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on XEL shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Argus cut Xcel Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.75.

Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

