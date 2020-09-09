Verition Fund Management LLC Buys 4,335 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 287.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,842 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,335 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 89.7% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 74 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 58.2% in the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. 77.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LMT has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $371.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised Lockheed Martin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $509.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $404.00 in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $448.33.

Lockheed Martin stock traded up $7.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $387.91. 29,784 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 920,106. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $387.31 and a 200 day moving average of $373.95. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $266.11 and a 1-year high of $442.53. The company has a market capitalization of $107.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.93.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The aerospace company reported $5.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.07. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 182.05% and a net margin of 10.25%. The firm had revenue of $16.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $2.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.74%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

